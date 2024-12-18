Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.750-8.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.3 billion-$27.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.0 billion. Jabil also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.75 EPS.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.78. Jabil has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,816.97. This trade represents a 22.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,767.60. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

