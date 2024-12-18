Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.72 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 361793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $754.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

