Janus International Group Grants Special Performance Stock Units to Key Executives

On December 16, 2024, Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) announced the approval of a special, one-time award of performance stock units to key executives. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors granted these awards under the Company’s 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan, aiming to enhance motivation, commitment, and focus on achieving financial performance objectives crucial to the company’s success.

The Special PSU Awards were approved for Ramey Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Anselm Wong, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Morgan Hodges, Executive Vice President, and Vic Nettie, Vice President of Manufacturing, along with other key employees. The grant date target value for these awards is $2,000,000, $750,000, $500,000, and $500,000 for Messrs. Jackson, Wong, Hodges, and Nettie, respectively.

Vesting of the Special PSU Awards is subject to the Company’s performance based on cumulative adjusted EBITDA and cumulative revenue over a two-year period spanning fiscal years 2025 and 2026. Additionally, continuous employment until the Committee certifies the achievement of performance metrics is required for vesting. The number of vested performance stock units may vary from 0% to 200% of the target number based on the level of performance attained.

The specifics of the Special PSU Awards are outlined in the form of a performance stock unit agreement, available as Exhibit 10.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Janus International Group with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the complete document for a comprehensive understanding of the terms associated with these special awards.

This news release is in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is signed on behalf of Janus International Group, Inc. by Chief Executive Officer Ramey Jackson on December 17, 2024.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

