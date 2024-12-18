Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.20 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 119549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.64).

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 69.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.81 million, a PE ratio of -293.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

