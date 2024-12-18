Johannes Risseeuw Purchases 292,956 Shares of Synertec Co. Limited (ASX:SOP) Stock

Synertec Co. Limited (ASX:SOP – Get Free Report) insider Johannes Risseeuw bought 292,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,870.32 ($11,310.33).

Johannes Risseeuw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Johannes Risseeuw purchased 150,000 shares of Synertec stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$9,600.00 ($6,075.95).

On Wednesday, November 6th, Johannes Risseeuw purchased 130,117 shares of Synertec stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$8,978.07 ($5,682.32).

On Friday, November 8th, Johannes Risseeuw purchased 35,000 shares of Synertec stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$2,450.00 ($1,550.63).

On Tuesday, November 12th, Johannes Risseeuw purchased 1,000,083 shares of Synertec stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$72,005.98 ($45,573.40).

On Friday, November 1st, Johannes Risseeuw purchased 50,000 shares of Synertec stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$3,500.00 ($2,215.19).

Synertec Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46.

About Synertec

Synertec Corporation Limited operates as a diversified technology design and development company in Australia. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Technology. The company offers services in the areas of automation and control systems engineering, electrical and instrumentation engineering, functional safety, metering and sampling solutions, process and mechanical engineering, project and construction management, systems engineering, and validation engineering.

Further Reading

