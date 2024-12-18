Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider James Macpherson Buys 30,000 Shares

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) insider James Macpherson acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($31,655.23).

Jupiter Fund Management Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of LON JUP traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 86 ($1.09). The stock had a trading volume of 760,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £442.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4,150.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.82. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.10 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.21).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 89.25 ($1.13).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

