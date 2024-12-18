KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) Insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited Sells 179,500 Shares

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 179,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$53,850.00.

Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KDA Group alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 3,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$900.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 74,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$22,200.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 48,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$14,550.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 153,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$46,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 77,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$23,100.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 43,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$13,050.00.

KDA Group Price Performance

Shares of KDA stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,169. KDA Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.24.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.