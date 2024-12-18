KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) Insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited Sells 179,500 Shares

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2024

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDAGet Free Report) insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 179,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$53,850.00.

Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 11th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 3,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$900.00.
  • On Monday, October 7th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 74,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$22,200.00.
  • On Friday, October 4th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 48,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$14,550.00.
  • On Monday, September 30th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 153,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$46,050.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 25th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 77,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$23,100.00.
  • On Monday, September 23rd, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 43,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$13,050.00.

KDA Group Price Performance

Shares of KDA stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,169. KDA Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.24.

About KDA Group

(Get Free Report)

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for KDA Group (CVE:KDA)

Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.