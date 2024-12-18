Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KEG.UN stock opened at C$14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$170.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.37. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$12.91 and a 52 week high of C$15.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Joseph Grondin bought 13,300 shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$202,222.51. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

