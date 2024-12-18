Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 14501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kion Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KIGRY

Kion Group Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kion Group Ag will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kion Group

(Get Free Report)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.