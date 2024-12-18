KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

KIO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,540. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

