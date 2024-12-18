Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $221.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KRYS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair raised shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 0.80. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $107.50 and a 1 year high of $219.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.37.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after buying an additional 62,178 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 198.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth about $706,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

