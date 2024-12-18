Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.44 and last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 43081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.
Kubota Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $68.16. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96.
Kubota Company Profile
Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.
