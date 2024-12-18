KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 51786032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $483.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KULR Technology Group by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 479,026 shares in the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

