Leerink Partnrs Increases Earnings Estimates for Hologic

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hologic in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HOLX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Hologic Stock Down 0.2 %

Hologic stock opened at $72.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62. Hologic has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Hologic by 9.9% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

