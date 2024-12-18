Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK opened at $80.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. The trade was a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,335.36. The trade was a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,673 shares of company stock worth $509,688. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 107.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,899,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,249 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,260,000 after buying an additional 677,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,032,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,584,000 after acquiring an additional 415,619 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,251,000 after acquiring an additional 415,496 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 63.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,666,000 after purchasing an additional 366,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.