Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Lifezone Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

LZM opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lifezone Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the second quarter worth about $836,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Lifezone Metals during the third quarter worth $174,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lifezone Metals by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter.

Lifezone Metals Company Profile

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

