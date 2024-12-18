Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $490.90 and last traded at $492.84. Approximately 196,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,080,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $494.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.29.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.36. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.