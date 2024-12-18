Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 74.33%.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

Shares of LTRY opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.28. Lottery.com has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Lottery.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.