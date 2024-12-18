Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 74.33%.
Lottery.com Stock Performance
Shares of LTRY opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.28. Lottery.com has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.
Lottery.com Company Profile
