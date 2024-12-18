Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78. 17,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 136,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
