Maintel (LON:MAI) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 253 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 253 ($3.18). Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 6,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.21).

Maintel Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 242.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 245.39. The stock has a market cap of £36.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1,405.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.70.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Managed Service and Technology Sales, Network Services, and Mobile Services. The company provides unified communications and collaboration solutions include integrated voice, video, mobility, and presence services across endpoints, devices, and applications, as well as managed mobile and network services.

