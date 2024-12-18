Marblegate Acquisition (NASDAQ:GATE) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Financial Survey

Marblegate Acquisition (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Marblegate Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marblegate Acquisition N/A N/A -42.99% Trinity Capital 40.73% 15.90% 7.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marblegate Acquisition and Trinity Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marblegate Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Trinity Capital 1 0 2 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trinity Capital has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 3.95%. Given Trinity Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Marblegate Acquisition.

9.4% of Marblegate Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Marblegate Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Trinity Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marblegate Acquisition and Trinity Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marblegate Acquisition N/A N/A -$5.39 million N/A N/A Trinity Capital $142.47 million 6.03 $76.89 million $1.71 8.53

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Marblegate Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Marblegate Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Marblegate Acquisition on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies primarily in the education, business services, consumer products, and healthcare sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

