Marc Joseph Andrew Lepage Purchases 128,150 Shares of GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Stock

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marc Joseph Andrew Lepage acquired 128,150 shares of GFG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$19,863.25.

CVE:GFG traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.16. 75,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,960. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.21. GFG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

