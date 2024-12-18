Marc Joseph Andrew Lepage Purchases 128,150 Shares of GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Stock

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marc Joseph Andrew Lepage acquired 128,150 shares of GFG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$19,863.25.
CVE:GFG traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.16. 75,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,960. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.21. GFG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
