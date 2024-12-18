MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.110-2.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MillerKnoll also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.11-2.17 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 3.8 %

MLKN stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. 1,576,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,519. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $970.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

