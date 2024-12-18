Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 32960223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.00).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £29.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

