Monika U. Ehrman Purchases 180 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) Director Monika U. Ehrman bought 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $10,348.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,989.83. This represents a 0.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 3.26.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,214 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

