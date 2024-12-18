Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FOUR. Benchmark lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.95.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

