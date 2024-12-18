Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 776,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 972,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

