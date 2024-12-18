Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.50. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 404,571 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $548.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 83.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 3,479.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 20.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

