Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.60. 2,393,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,358,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNE shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 747.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $933,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000.
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.
