Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.60. 2,393,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,358,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNE shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 747.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $933,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

