Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Jason H. Pello Sells 30,242 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 30,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $55,645.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,225,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,342.24. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE NRDY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. 2,544,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,274. The company has a market capitalization of $308.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.00. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Nerdy by 330.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Nerdy during the third quarter worth $138,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
