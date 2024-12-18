Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 28000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Noram Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 26.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

Noram Lithium Corp., through its subsidiary, Green Energy Resources Inc, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral exploration properties. It holds 100% interests in the Zeus lithium project with 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, the United States.

