Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:NCLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:NCLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

NCLO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. 101,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,501. Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $25.12.

