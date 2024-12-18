Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.56 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 104394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. HTLF Bank boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.