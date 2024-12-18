Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:NSCR)

Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF (NASDAQ:NSCR – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4399 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.
Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NSCR traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,321. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.02. Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $29.76.
Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.