Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:NSCR)

Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF (NASDAQ:NSCR – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4399 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSCR traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,321. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.02. Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Get Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF alerts:

Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF (NSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. NCSR is actively managed, aiming for favorable long-term total returns by investing in large-cap US companies deemed sustainable according to an ESG factor model. NSCR was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.