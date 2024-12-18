Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 121921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.
Separately, Raymond James raised Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
