Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 121921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.