Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) CEO John Bissell Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) CEO John Bissell sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,602.20. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORGN opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $157.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Origin Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of Origin Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 464.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Origin Materials by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 77,119 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

