Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 153 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,448,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $90.63 and a 12-month high of $111.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.58.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

