P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIOIQ) Trading 2.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIOIQ – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.38. 58,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 186,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) Price Performance

P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) Company Profile

P10 Holdings Inc, formerly P10 Industries, Inc, focuses on monetizing intellectual property assets. The Company also focuses on acquiring businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. The Company has a range of patents available for licensing. The Company’s patent portfolio includes thermal and compressed air storage technology, which can be used in backup power applications.

