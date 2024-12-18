PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 86.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after buying an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $387,435,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.