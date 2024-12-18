Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Major Shareholder Sells $572,459.42 in Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 75,923 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $572,459.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,554,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,182,136.40. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 291,508 shares of Playtika stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $2,381,620.36.

On Monday, December 2nd, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 124,490 shares of Playtika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $1,050,695.60.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 91,386 shares of Playtika stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $763,073.10.

On Monday, November 25th, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 97,266 shares of Playtika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $845,241.54.

On Friday, November 22nd, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 73,321 shares of Playtika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $626,894.55.

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of Playtika stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,583. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $620.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Playtika by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after acquiring an additional 829,372 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Playtika by 66.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,272 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,685,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after buying an additional 326,890 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,106,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after buying an additional 32,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Playtika by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,339,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

