Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.41 and last traded at $55.41. 588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $318.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.18. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $41.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

