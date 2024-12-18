PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
PURE Bioscience Trading Up 10.4 %
Shares of PURE Bioscience stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. PURE Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
PURE Bioscience Company Profile
