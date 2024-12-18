PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

PURE Bioscience Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of PURE Bioscience stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. PURE Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

