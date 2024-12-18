PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.35, but opened at $22.73. PureTech Health shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 11,986 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of PureTech Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of PureTech Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

