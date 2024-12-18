Q2 EPS Estimates for Cardinal Energy Decreased by Analyst

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on CJ. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

CJ stock opened at C$6.23 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$6.01 and a one year high of C$7.38. The stock has a market cap of C$991.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Energy

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,960.00. Also, Director John Festival purchased 50,050 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$310,310.00. Insiders purchased a total of 59,050 shares of company stock valued at $367,518 over the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.