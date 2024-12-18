Q3 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Cut by B. Riley

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 141.46%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

