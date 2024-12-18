Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.70 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

QUAD traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,718. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $386.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

