Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 26615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Randstad to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

