RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $331.44 and last traded at $326.37, with a volume of 211243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $327.58.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.33.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

