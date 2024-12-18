Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK). In a filing disclosed on December 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Liberty Global stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO.” account.
Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) on 11/4/2024.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) on 11/4/2024.
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $22.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.20.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,222.72. This represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Kean has served as state Senate minority leader. He was a member of the New Jersey General Assembly from 2001 to 2003. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
