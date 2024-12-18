Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK). In a filing disclosed on December 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Liberty Global stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO.” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) on 11/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) on 11/4/2024.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $22.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 124.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 41.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,159.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LBTYK

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,222.72. This represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Kean, Jr.

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Kean has served as state Senate minority leader. He was a member of the New Jersey General Assembly from 2001 to 2003. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.