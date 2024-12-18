Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 18th (ALSN, BDX, BEI.UN, BFS, CBAN, CSIQ, ELV, EML, GEI, HZO)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, December 18th:
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU) was downgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities from a buy rating to a tender rating. They currently have C$0.49 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.80.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has C$57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$63.00.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
