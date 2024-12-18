Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 18th (ALSN, BDX, BEI.UN, BFS, CBAN, CSIQ, ELV, EML, GEI, HZO)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, December 18th:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get Allison Transmission Holdings Inc alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN)

was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$73.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$84.00.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU) was downgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities from a buy rating to a tender rating. They currently have C$0.49 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has C$57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$63.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.